Dale Signs
Sioux City, formerly Estherville, Iowa

91, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Service: Aug. 27, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Estherville. Visitation: Aug. 27, 10 a.m., at the church. Henry Olson Funeral Home, Estherville.

Service information

Aug 27
Visitation
Thursday, August 27, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
721 18th Ave. N.
ESTHERVILLE, IA 51334
Aug 27
Service
Thursday, August 27, 2020
11:00AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
721 18th Ave. N.
ESTHERVILLE, IA 51334
