Dale Signs
Sioux City, formerly Estherville, Iowa
91, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Service: Aug. 27, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Estherville. Visitation: Aug. 27, 10 a.m., at the church. Henry Olson Funeral Home, Estherville.
