Daniel "Dan" Fitzpatrick
Sioux City

76, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Service: Sept. 27, 6 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation: Sept. 27, 4-6 p.m., at the funeral home.

