Darla Krueger
Battle Creek, Iowa
74, of Battle Creek, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital of Council Bluffs, Iowa.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at the St. John's Lutheran Church of Battle Creek. Rev. Randy D. Cormeny will officiate. Committal Services be held at a later date. A Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the St. John's Lutheran Church of Battle Creek. The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Battle Creek is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com
Memorials in Darla's honor may be written and sent to the Battle Creek Public Library in Battle Creek. Reading books was one of Darla's favorite pastimes.