Darrel W. Dunbar

Sioux City

88, Sioux City, died Aug. 26, 2023, in Sioux City. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Whitfield United Methodist Church located at 1319 W. 5th St., Sioux City with Pastor Berth Lundula officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Whitfield United Methodist Church, 1319 W. 5th. St., Sioux City.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.