Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Memorial Presbyterian Church in Cherokee, Iowa. Pastor Jonathan Caldwell will officiate. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery at Cherokee, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the family present from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa. Services will be livestreamed on the Boothby Funeral Home website through the assistance of Fuller Digital Solutions. Online condolences may be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.