David 'Dave' Lowery
David 'Dave' Lowery

David "Dave" Lowery

Sioux City

69, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Service: Sept. 12, 1 p.m., Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Visitation: Sept. 12, noon, at the funeral home.

