58, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Service: Sept. 15, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Emerson, Neb. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Emerson. Visitation: Sept. 14, 5 to 7 p.m., prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Please respect social distancing and wear a face covering. Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home, Pender, Neb.