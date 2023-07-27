Deanna A. Gartner
Le Mars, Iowa
78, died Sunday, July 23, 2023. Services: July 28 at 10:30 a.m., Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: July 27 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
