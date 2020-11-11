 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deanna D. Daniels
View Comments

Deanna D. Daniels

{{featured_button_text}}

Deanna D. Daniels

Sioux City

74, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Celebration of life: at a later date. Private burial. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News