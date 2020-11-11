Deanna D. Daniels
Sioux City
74, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Celebration of life: at a later date. Private burial. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Deanna D. Daniels
Sioux City
74, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Celebration of life: at a later date. Private burial. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.