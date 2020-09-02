 Skip to main content
Deb Jurgensen
Sutherland, Iowa

61, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Graveside service: Sept. 4, 11 a.m., Liberty Township Cemetery, Calumet, Iowa. Visitation: Sept. 3, 6-8 p.m., Eldridge Family Funeral Home, Paullina, Iowa.

