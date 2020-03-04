Della Darlene Grindberg
View Comments

Della Darlene Grindberg

{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

85, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. Service: March 7, 10:30 a.m., Morningside Lutheran Church. Burial: Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation: March 7, 9:30 a.m., at the church. Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Della Grindberg, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 7
Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
Morningside Lutheran Church
700 So. Martha St.
Sioux City, IA 51106
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Della's Visitation begins.
Mar 7
Funeral
Saturday, March 7, 2020
10:30AM
Morningside Lutheran Church
700 So. Martha St.
Sioux City, IA 51106
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Della's Funeral begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News