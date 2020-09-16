Delores A. Blades

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

89, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Services: Sept. 18 at 10:30 a.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, Sioux City. Burial: Graceland Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation: Sept. 18 from 9:30 a.m. until service time, at the church. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be required. Service will also be broadcast on radio channel FM 100.5. Arrangements with Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa.