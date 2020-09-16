 Skip to main content
Delores A. Blades
Delores A. Blades

Sioux City

89, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Services: Sept. 18 at 10:30 a.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, Sioux City. Burial: Graceland Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation: Sept. 18 from 9:30 a.m. until service time, at the church. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be required. Service will also be broadcast on radio channel FM 100.5. Arrangements with Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa.

