Delphine Klingensmith
Sioux City
79, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Service: postponed until further notice. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Delphine Klingensmith
Sioux City
79, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Service: postponed until further notice. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.