Dennis "Denny" Sherrill
Dennis "Denny" Sherrill

Dennis "Denny" Sherrill

Formerly Sioux City

69, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Celebration of life: Sept. 8, 1 p.m., Lloyd Mork Memorial Park, Irene, S.D. Visitation: to follow. Hansen Funeral Home, Vermillion, S.D.

