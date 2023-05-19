Dennis Lee Lihs
Sioux City
77, died Monday, May 15, 2023. Services: May 20 at 10:30 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial: St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, Tabor, S.D. Visitation: May 19 from 6 to 8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Dennis Lee Lihs
Sioux City
77, died Monday, May 15, 2023. Services: May 20 at 10:30 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial: St. Wenceslaus Cemetery, Tabor, S.D. Visitation: May 19 from 6 to 8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.