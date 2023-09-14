Dennis Michael Timmins
Cherokee, Iowa
Dennis Timmins, age 77, of Cherokee, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at his home in Cherokee. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Church in Cherokee. Father Dan Rupp will officiate. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, with family present from 5-7 p.m. at the Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Cherokee. There will be a 7 p.m. prayer service following visitation at the funeral home. The service will be livestreamed through the funeral home website for those unable to attend.
The Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Cherokee is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.greenwoodfuneral.com.
The family is requesting that individuals wear masks out of respect for the safety of Linda and others at high risk of respiratory infections. We appreciate your understanding in effort to keep the family healthy and safe.