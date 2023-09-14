Dennis Timmins, age 77, of Cherokee, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at his home in Cherokee. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Church in Cherokee. Father Dan Rupp will officiate. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, with family present from 5-7 p.m. at the Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Cherokee. There will be a 7 p.m. prayer service following visitation at the funeral home. The service will be livestreamed through the funeral home website for those unable to attend.