Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granville, with Father Daniel Greving officiating and Deacon Dan Goebel assisting. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Granville. Visitation with family present will be Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m., there will be a rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. all at the church in Granville. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday at the church. Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, Iowa.