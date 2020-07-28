Dona Marie Swearingen
Dona Marie Swearingen

Dona Marie Swearingen

Smithland, Iowa

56, died Saturday, July 25, 2020. Service: July 29, 10:30 a.m., United Methodist Church, Smithland. (Masks and social distancing required at the church.) Burial: Willow Township Cemetery, Holly Springs, Iowa. Visitation: July 28, 5-7 p.m., at the church. Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Mapleton, Iowa.

Service information

Jul 28
Visitation
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
United Methodist Church ~ Smithland
Washington Street
Smithland, IA 51056
Jul 29
Funeral Service
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
10:30AM
United Methodist Church ~ Smithland
Washington Street
Smithland, IA 51056
