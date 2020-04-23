Donald Cornish
Ireton, Iowa
88, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Private graveside service with military honors: St. John's Lutheran Cemetery - Preston Township, rural Akron, Iowa. Visitation with no family present and limited to 10 people at a time: April 24 from 2 to 7 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars, Iowa.
