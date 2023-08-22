A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars with Rev. Christian Meier officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church with a time of lunch and fellowship following the service. Military honors will be provided by the Wasmer American Legion Post 241 of Le Mars. Private family internment was held previously at Hillside Cemetery in Merrill, Iowa. Arrangements are by Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.