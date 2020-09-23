 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donald H. Molstad
View Comments

Donald H. Molstad

{{featured_button_text}}

Donald H. Molstad

Hinton, Iowa

71, died Monday, April 20, 2020. Memorial service: Sept. 25, 11 a.m., Holy Cross-St. Michael Catholic Church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News