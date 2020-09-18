 Skip to main content
Donald O. Todd
Quimby, Iowa

93, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Services: Private graveside, with military rites. No public visitation. Arrangements with Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee, Iowa.

