91, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Village in Le Mars. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. Father Doug Klein will celebrate Mass. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars with military honors conducted by Wasmer Post #125 of the American Legion. Visitation with the family present will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday at St. Joseph Church. There will be a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 3 p.m. followed by a Scriptural Prayer Service at 5 p.m. There will also be one hour of visitation at the church on Monday prior to Mass.