Donald Wayne Kellen
Le Mars, Iowa
91, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Village in Le Mars. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. Father Doug Klein will celebrate Mass. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars with military honors conducted by Wasmer Post #125 of the American Legion. Visitation with the family present will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday at St. Joseph Church. There will be a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 3 p.m. followed by a Scriptural Prayer Service at 5 p.m. There will also be one hour of visitation at the church on Monday prior to Mass.
The Mauer Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Don's family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com