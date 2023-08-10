A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at All Saints Parish – St. Joseph Catholic Church in Le Mars. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will begin at 5 p.m., with a Prayer Service and Rosary at 7 p.m., all on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.