 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dorothy Bruns
View Comments

Dorothy Bruns

{{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy Bruns

Alta, Iowa

93, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Service: Sept. 28, 11 a.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Alta. Burial: Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery, Storm Lake, Iowa. Visitation: Sept. 28, 10 a.m., at the church. Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home, Alta.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News