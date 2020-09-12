 Skip to main content
Dorris M. Kintigh
Cherokee, Iowa

88, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Memorial service: Sept. 15, 1:30 p.m., Memorial Presbyterian Church, Cherokee. Burial: Grand Meadow Cemetery, Washta, Iowa. Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee.

