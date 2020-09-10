 Skip to main content
Doug Whelchel
Doug Whelchel

Doug Whelchel

Newcastle, Neb.

77, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Celebration of life: Sept. 28, 7 p.m., Gospel Chapel, Newcastle. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

