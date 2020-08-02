Douglas E. Bush
South Sioux City
68, died Friday, July 31, 2020. Celebration of life: Aug. 2, 1 p.m., Jackson, Neb. To attend: continue west on Hwy. 20 past the Ethanol Plant; take next left turn, 143rd St. Follow signs to acreage and shelter house on second pond on the left. Mohr & Becker Hunt Funeral Home, South Sioux.
A second service is tentatively planned for Aug. 22 in Bemidji, Minn.
To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Bush as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
