Duane J. Ziegmann
Odebolt, Iowa
76, died Sunday, June 4, 2023. Services: June 12 at 2 p.m., Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home, Odebolt. Burial: at a later date. Visitation: one hour prior to service time, at the funeral home.
