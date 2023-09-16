78 of Hartley, Iowa, passed away at his home in Hartley on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. A memorial service will be held on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Hartley Funeral Home Chapel in Hartley. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Hartley Funeral Home from 2 until 4 p.m.; family will be present at that time. Burial will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery near Hartley. The Hartley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for 78 year-old Ed Robinson of Hartley.