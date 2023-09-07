Edna Mae Haupert
Alton, Iowa
92, of Alton, Iowa passed away on Sept. 1, 2023 at the Orange City Area Health System in Orange City, Iowa.
Mass of Christian Burial was held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, Iowa. Burial followed at St. Mary's Cemetery in Alton. Visitation with family present was held Monday. A parish rosary and vigil prayer service was held at 5 p.m. all at the church. Visitation resumed at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences may be sent online at www.fischfh.com.