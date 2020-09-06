 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elgene A. Erickson
View Comments

Elgene A. Erickson

{{featured_button_text}}

Elgene A. Erickson

Sioux City

81, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Service: Sept. 11, 10:30 a.m., Christy-Smith, Morningside Chapel. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: Sept. 3, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News