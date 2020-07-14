Elwin Lee White
Sioux Rapids, Iowa
79, died Saturday, July 11, 2020. Service: July 20, 11 a.m., Sliefert Funeral Home, Sioux Rapids. Visitation: July 11, 9:30 a.m. to service time at the funeral home.
Service information
Jul 20
Visitation
Monday, July 20, 2020
9:30AM-11:00AM
Sliefert Funeral Home Sioux Rapids
708 Thomas St.
Sioux Rapids, IA 50535
Jul 20
Funeral Service
Monday, July 20, 2020
11:00AM
Sliefert Funeral Home Sioux Rapids
708 Thomas St.
Sioux Rapids, IA 50535
