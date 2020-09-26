 Skip to main content
Emogene "Gene" Raak
Hospers, Iowa

85, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Service: Sept. 28, 2:30 p.m., Trinity Reformed Church, Hospers. Burial: Newkirk Cemetery. Visitation: Sept. 27, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Oolman Funeral Home, Hospers.

