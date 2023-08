76, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, with his daughters at his side. Celebration of Life will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Navy and the American Legion Post 662 at 7 p.m.