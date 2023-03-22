Ethel M. Collins
Sioux City
92, died Thursday, March 16, 2023. Services: March 24 at 1 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation: March 23 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements with Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
