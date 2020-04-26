Everett Bollmeyer
Everett Bollmeyer

Everett Bollmeyer

Hinton, Iowa

86, died Friday, April 24, 2020. Due to COVID-19, public viewing, with no family present, and limited to 10 people, will be 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars, Iowa. Private family graveside service, Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hinton, with military rites.

