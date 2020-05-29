Evonne Gertrude Farber
Evonne Gertrude Farber

South Sioux City

89, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Service: June 1, 11 a.m., Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Anthon, Iowa. Visitation: May 31, 5-6 p.m., at the funeral home.

Service information

May 31
Visitation
Sunday, May 31, 2020
4:00PM-5:00PM
Rush Family Chapel
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
Jun 1
Funeral Service
Monday, June 1, 2020
10:00AM
Rush Family Chapel
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
