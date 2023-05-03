Francis L. Goodwin
Sioux City
74, died Friday, April 28, 2023. Services: June 3 at 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation: one hour prior to service time, at the church. Arrangements with Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Francis L. Goodwin
Sioux City
74, died Friday, April 28, 2023. Services: June 3 at 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation: one hour prior to service time, at the church. Arrangements with Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.