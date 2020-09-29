 Skip to main content
Francis 'Lad' Speck
Francis 'Lad' Speck

Francis "Lad" Speck

Sioux City

95, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Memorial service: Oct. 1, 1 p.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Visitation: Oct. 1, noon, at the funeral home.

