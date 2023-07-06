Francis W. 'Frank' Plueger
Concord, Neb.
80, died Sunday, July 2, 2023. Services: July 11 at 10:30 a.m., Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home, Wakefield, Neb. Burial: Wakefield Cemetery, Wakefield. July 10 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
