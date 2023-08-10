Frankie Gross
SIoux City, Iowa
75, of Sioux City,, passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug.10, 2023 at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be at Graceland Park Cemetery.
