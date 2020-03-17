Freda M. Coury
You have free articles remaining.
Sioux City
95, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Private family services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Holy Cross-St. Michael Catholic Church. Entombment: Calvary Cemetery. There will be no visitation or vigil service. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
To send flowers to the family of Freda Coury, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 19
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 19, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
2223 Indian Hills Dr
Sioux City, IA 51104
2223 Indian Hills Dr
Sioux City, IA 51104
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.