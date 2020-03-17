Freda M. Coury




Sioux City

95, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Private family services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Holy Cross-St. Michael Catholic Church. Entombment: Calvary Cemetery. There will be no visitation or vigil service. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Service information

Mar 19
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 19, 2020
10:30AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
2223 Indian Hills Dr
Sioux City, IA 51104
