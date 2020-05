Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

87, died Thursday, May 14, 2020. Private Family Services: May 22, 10:30 a.m., Christian Reformed Church, Sibley. Burial: Holman Township Cemetery, Sibley. Visitation: May 21, 4 to 7 p.m., open to public, rotation of 10 people at a time, Andringa Funeral Home, Sibley.