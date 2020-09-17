 Skip to main content
Geneva Flannery
Geneva Flannery

Geneva 'Remillard' Flannery

Sioux City

91, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Service: Sept. 19, 10 a.m., Cathedral of the Epiphany-St. Boniface Catholic Church. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: Sept. 19, one hour prior to service, rosary at 9:30 a.m.

