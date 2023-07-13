George W. Caswell
Inwood, Iowa
76, died Saturday, July 8, 2023. Services: July 15 at 1:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Inwood. Burial: Richland Cemetery, with military rites. Arrangements with Porter Funeral Home in Inwood.
