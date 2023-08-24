Gerald "Jerry" Reinert, 86, of Sioux City, peacefully passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 in his home. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 .am. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sioux City. Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation with the family present will be held Monday evening from 5-7 p.m., with a Rosary at 6:45 p.m., and a Vigil Service and Knights of Columbus Chalice service, beginning at 7 p.m., all at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.