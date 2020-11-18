 Skip to main content
Gerald M. Roder
Gerald M. Roder

Granville, Iowa

86, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Services: Dec. 1 at 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Granville. Burial: after the service, St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Granville, with military rites. Visitation: Nov. 30 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the church (masks and social distancing will be required) and resume one hour prior to service time. Arrangements with Fisch Funeral Home & Monument, Remsen, Iowa.

