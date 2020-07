Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

98, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Celebration of life: July 25, 11 a.m., Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home, South Sioux City. Burial: July 25, 9 a.m, prior to service, Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation: July 25, 10 a.m., at the funeral home.