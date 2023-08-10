Glen W. Lueders

Le Mars, Iowa

Glen W. Lueders, 97 of Le Mars, Iowa and formerly of Emerson, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at Accura Healthcare in Le Mars.

A Celebration of a Life Well Lived will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Emerson, Nebraska. A memorial visitation with family present will begin at 10 a.m., Thursday at the church. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Pender, Nebraska.

Arrangements are with Rexwinkel Funeral Home of Le Mars, Iowa.In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.